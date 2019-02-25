Microblading Eyebrows & Making Your Skincare Rosacea Friendly

It's estimated that 415 million people suffer from rosacea worldwide. So when it comes to skincare and makeup, what products work best? And what products should you avoid?

Plus, do your eyebrows need microblading? How does it work? How much does it cost? And how long does it take? Leigh answers all of Kelly's questions about getting your brows inked.

And speaking of brows, Kel has found a savey product that gives her killer brows every damn day. And Leigh's spendy can only be described as 'oh yeah!'

You can find all the products from today's episode here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/microblading-eyebrows/

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

