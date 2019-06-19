Megan Gale Makes Her Own Rose Water For Free

you beauty

19 Jun 2019 · 22 minutes

Throughout her modelling career, Megan Gale has sat in the chair of every major makeup artist and had access to some of the best beauty products in the world.

In this episode of You Beauty, Leigh makes her choose her all time favourites, including a mascara that costs under $10.

Plus, for any Victorians, Megan and Leigh chat about a unique facial treatment they've both had in a Melbourne salon you've seen all over Instagram.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Megan shares the cheapest product ever featured on You Beauty. Hint: it's free.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Herbario Antioxidant Cleansing Powder, $48, and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, $38.
https://www.herbario.com.au/flashes/top5/

Liberty Bell Quiet Achiever (serum), $140.
https://www.libertybelle.com.au/product/quiet-achiever/

Aspect Super Moisturising Complex (SMC) Day Cream, $93.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-smc.html

Sodashi Rejuvenating Serum, $125.
https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/rejuvenating-serum/

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face Superscreen SPF 50+, $40.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/to-save-face-superscreen-spf-50-/V-020875.html

Share The Base by Lara Bingle LB Cream, $35.
https://sharethebase.com/#lbcream

Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara, $14.95 (normally on sale for under $10).
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60428/maybelline-full-n-soft-volumizing-mascara-very-black

Mindful Life Restorative Balm, $22.95.
https://www.themindfullife.com/product/restorative-balm/

Megan's Spendy: Jo Malone Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub, $155.
https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/3644/9976/bath-body/vitamin-e-collection/vitamin-e-body-treatment-scrub

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Megan Gale

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Maybelline New York

