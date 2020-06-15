Why You Need To Add A Konjac Sponge To Your Beauty Routine

If you’re after a foundation that will make your pores look smaller, then you've come to the right podcast.

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss the best ways to reduce the visual appearance of pores.

Plus, what are konjac sponges and what can they be used for?

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on a boujee hand cream that’s perfect for dry, winter skin.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder, $74. https://bit.ly/2YKoTnF

Mirenesse Invisible HD Blotting Ping Pong Smooth Setting Powder, $24. https://bit.ly/2Y8HevD

Weleda Skin Food, $24.95.https://bit.ly/2zFH9Gj

Morphe X The Jeffree Star Eye Brush Collection, $64. https://bit.ly/3edHgIa



Savey

Leigh - Skinrepublic Hemp Seed Oil Biodegradable Sheet Mask, $7.99. https://bit.ly/2Bk34TQ

Kelly - Garnier SkinActive Hydra Bomb Tissue Mask Pomegranate, $5.99. https://bit.ly/3hEkknB

Spendy

Leigh - Emma Lewisham Skin Shield Daily Face Antioxidant Protect + Repair SPF30, $92. https://bit.ly/2CiT1iC

Kelly - L’Occitane En Provence Shea Butter Hand Cream, $45. https://bit.ly/3hD6EZX

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/