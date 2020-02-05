Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

If you watch Married at First Sight (no judgement here), you’ll remember Martha as one of the most extra contestants in 2019.
But what you might not know is before becoming an influencer and NIP+FAB partner, she was, and still is, a makeup artist.
In this episode, Martha, shares her best affordable beauty buys and tips for hair removal when it seems to cover your entire body.
Plus, she spills on a hair extension mishap from hell.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
NIP+FAB Vitamin C Cleanser, $19.99
https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-vitamin-c-fix-cleanser-145-ml
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, $88.50
https://www.mecca.com.au/dermalogica/daily-superfoliant/V-027542.html
NIP+FAB Glycolic Cleansing Pads, $34.99
https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-daily-cleansing-pads-60-pack
Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $332
https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-barbara-sturm/calming-serum/I-031657.html
DMK Pore Reduction Drops, $72.50
https://www.skinreveal.com.au/shop/dmk/boosters/pore-reduction-drops
Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance, $87.56
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/dermalogica/dermalogica-intensive-moisture-balance-100ml.html
Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturiser, $62.50
https://www.dermalogica.com.au/active-moist/14,en_AU,pd.html?cgid=moisturisers&start=0
Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil, $153
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-beautifying-face-oil/v/default
Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, $237
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-retinoic-nutrient-face-oil/v/default
NIP+FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream, $49.99
https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-retinol-fix-over-night-cream-50-ml
Benefit POREfessional Hydrate Primer, $56
https://www.myer.com.au/p/benefit-porefessional-hydrate-primer
Too Faced Hangover Primer, $49
https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/hangover-primer/V-019447.html
Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation, $70
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-shameless-foundation/v/fair-y110-194701
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige
NARS Liquid Blush, $46
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/liquid-blush/V-027938.html
Revlon PhotoReady Glow Gelee, $24.95
https://www.bigw.com.au/product/revlon-photoready-glow-gelee/p/BIGW28072/
Revlon Colorstay Powder Bronzer, $24.95
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91694/Revlon-Colorstay-Skinlights-Powder-Bronzer-Cannes-Tan
Lancome Mascara, $56
https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/mascara/hypnose-mascara/3614272161788.html
Eve Lom Kiss Mix, $31
https://www.mecca.com.au/eve-lom/kiss-mix/V-007975.html
Aceology Lip Mask, $29
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aceology/aceology-lip-mask-15ml.html
Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $28
https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/lippe-balm/I-025398.html
James Read Tan Sleep Mask Tan Body, $69
https://www.mecca.com.au/james-read-tan/sleep-mask-tan-body/I-021971.html#q=james%2Bread%2Btan&start=1
Elle Effect Tan,
Le Labo Thé Noir 29,
https://www.lelabofragrances.com.au/th-noir-29.html
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, $340
https://www.mecca.com.au/maison-francis-kurkdjian/baccarat-rouge-540-edp/V-023388.html
Kerastase Oléo-Relax Range,
https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/oleo-relax
Kerastase Hair Serums,
https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/serums-creams
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $66
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-gold-lust-dry-shampoo.html
Martha’s Spendy: La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $305
https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html
Martha’s Savey: Revlon Colorstay Foundation, $34.95
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/69998/revlon-colorstay-makeup-with-time-release-technology-for-normal-dry-medium-beige?rcid=3158
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Martha Kalifatidis
Producer: Leah Porges
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/