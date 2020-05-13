Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

Today’s guest, Magdalena Roze, is an Aussie meteorologist, weather presenter, journalist, and author.
Having moved from the city to coastal Byron Bay, she’s passionate about all things food, sustainability and lifestyle.
In this episode, Magdalena shares her best tips for mixing makeup with the humid weather.
Plus, she reveals the ingredients that she uses to make her own face masks at home (they’re so delicious you could almost eat them!)
And in Spendy Savey, Magdalena recommends an exxy face cream that’s perfect for those sweaty days.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Mukti Balancing Cleansing Gel, $59.95. https://bit.ly/36ajklS
- African Botanics Pure Marula Cleansing Oil, USD$60. https://bit.ly/36byS8P
- Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46. https://bit.ly/369T7Uo
- St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, $9.99. https://bit.ly/36hRtjJ
- Mukti Vitamin Booster Vital C Elixir, $109.95. https://bit.ly/3cIOWBH
- Rationale Immunologist Serum, $174. https://bit.ly/3cKeKgz
- Rationale DNA Night Cream, $197. https://bit.ly/2XcwDOH
- Rationale Beautiful Skin Superfluid SPF50, $92. https://bit.ly/2X7yiVM
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100. https://bit.ly/2zNYIE0
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Highlighter, $46. https://bit.ly/3g5RI6a
- Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna, $60. https://bit.ly/2WI1l3b
- Nars Blush in Orgasm, $48. https://bit.ly/2WH9vIT
- Luma Beauty Just A Touch Lip and Cheek Tint in Signorita, $29.95. https://bit.ly/3gbJxoS
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $35. https://bit.ly/2TyJwSj
- Eye Of Horus Bio Lash Lift Mascara, $40. https://bit.ly/2XbCZxw
- Weleda Skin Food, $24.95. https://bit.ly/2LBP9dZ
- Coconut Oil, $10. https://bit.ly/2TfD3v1
Spendy:
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, $267. https://bit.ly/2X7Adtn
Savey:
- Oil Garden Tranquil & Calm Essential Oil Blend, $25.99. https://bit.ly/369QGBv
- Epsom Salt, $6. https://bit.ly/2ZihLB8
-
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Magdalena Roze
Producer: Leah Porges
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/
This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger.