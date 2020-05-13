Search

Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

19 hours ago · 29 minutes

Today’s guest, Magdalena Roze, is an Aussie meteorologist, weather presenter, journalist, and author.

Having moved from the city to coastal Byron Bay, she’s passionate about all things food, sustainability and lifestyle.

In this episode, Magdalena shares her best tips for mixing makeup with the humid weather. 

Plus, she reveals the ingredients that she uses to make her own face masks at home (they’re so delicious you could almost eat them!)

And in Spendy Savey, Magdalena recommends an exxy face cream that’s perfect for those sweaty days. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Spendy:

                            Savey: 

                            CREDITS

                            Host: Amy Clark

                            Guest: Magdalena Roze

                            ProducerLeah Porges

                            GET IN TOUCH:

                            Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

                            Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

                            Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

                            You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

                            This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger. 

