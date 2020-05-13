Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

Today’s guest, Magdalena Roze, is an Aussie meteorologist, weather presenter, journalist, and author.

Having moved from the city to coastal Byron Bay, she’s passionate about all things food, sustainability and lifestyle.

In this episode, Magdalena shares her best tips for mixing makeup with the humid weather.

Plus, she reveals the ingredients that she uses to make her own face masks at home (they’re so delicious you could almost eat them!)

And in Spendy Savey, Magdalena recommends an exxy face cream that’s perfect for those sweaty days.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Mukti Balancing Cleansing Gel, $59.95. https://bit.ly/36ajklS

African Botanics Pure Marula Cleansing Oil, USD$60. https://bit.ly/36byS8P

Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46. https://bit.ly/369T7Uo

St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, $9.99. https://bit.ly/36hRtjJ

Mukti Vitamin Booster Vital C Elixir, $109.95. https://bit.ly/3cIOWBH

Rationale Immunologist Serum, $174. https://bit.ly/3cKeKgz

Rationale DNA Night Cream, $197. https://bit.ly/2XcwDOH

Rationale Beautiful Skin Superfluid SPF50, $92. https://bit.ly/2X7yiVM

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100. https://bit.ly/2zNYIE0

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Highlighter, $46. https://bit.ly/3g5RI6a

Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna, $60. https://bit.ly/2WI1l3b

Nars Blush in Orgasm, $48. https://bit.ly/2WH9vIT

Luma Beauty Just A Touch Lip and Cheek Tint in Signorita, $29.95. https://bit.ly/3gbJxoS

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $35. https://bit.ly/2TyJwSj

Eye Of Horus Bio Lash Lift Mascara, $40. https://bit.ly/2XbCZxw

Weleda Skin Food, $24.95. https://bit.ly/2LBP9dZ

Coconut Oil, $10. https://bit.ly/2TfD3v1

Spendy:

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, $267. https://bit.ly/2X7Adtn

Savey:

Oil Garden Tranquil & Calm Essential Oil Blend, $25.99. https://bit.ly/369QGBv

Epsom Salt, $6. https://bit.ly/2ZihLB8



