Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

you beauty

3 days ago · 19 minutes

You may know today’s guest Madeleine West from TV shows including Neighbours, The Wrong Girl, House Husbands and Playing for Keeps. She’s been a permanent fixture on Aussie screens for over two decades (but who’s counting?).

The author and mum-of-six is a lover of quick and minimal fuss beauty products. In this episode of You Beauty, Madeleine shares her favourite natural beauty brands, as well as how she manages to take care of her skin and children at the same time. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her favourite shampoo and conditioner treatment to splurge on.      

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Oil 50ml, $16.80.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/39927/Thursday-Plantation-Tea-Tree-Pure-Oil-50ml

QV Moisturiser, $8.49.

https://www.priceline.com.au/ego-qv-cream-tube-100-g

Go-To Face Hero, $45.

https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/face-hero/I-038679.html

Go-To Very Useful Face Cream, $41.

https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/very-useful-face-cream/V-038685.html?cgpath=brands-goto

Hunter Lab Cleansing Facial Scrub, $39. https://hunterlab.com.au/product/cleansing-facial-scrub/

Cancer Council SPF 50+ Day Wear Face Matte Invisible, $14.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/89014/cancer-council-spf-50-day-wear-face-matte-invisible-75ml-tube?rcid=715

Chantecaille products

https://www.mecca.com.au/chantecaille/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_djEn6Cx5gIVizgrCh2cdgetEAAYASAAEgKiifD_BwE

Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream, $15.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/64315/Garnier-BB-Cream-Miracle-Skin-Perfector-SPF15-02-Light-50mL

Rimmel Hide The Blemish Cover Stick, $10.50.

https://www.priceline.com.au/rimmel-london-hide-the-blemish-cover-stick-4-g

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square, $41.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/velvet-matte-lip-pencil/V-000490.html?cgpath=brands-nars

Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g?rcid=2311

EyEnvy Mascara (available in selected salons and spas)

http://www.eyenvy.com.au/eyenvy-mascara.html

Go-To Exception-Oil, $51.

https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/exception-oil/I-038686.html?cgpath=brands-goto-body

Spendy: Olaplex Hair Protector, $50.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/olaplex-no-dot-3-hair-perfector/v/100ml

Savey: Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g?rcid=2311

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Madeleine West

Producers: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Be part of our big annual podcast survey -  https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS  

This episode was brought to you by Jean Paul Gaultier's La Belle and Le Beau

