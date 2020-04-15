Search

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

you beauty

16 hours ago · 22 minutes

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor
Back
play Episode

Today’s guest is Kristie Dash. She is a well-known American beauty editor who got her start interning at Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar

Her career in beauty has taken her to London to write for The Sunday Times and to Vogue International

But she now works with global brands in Instagram’s Beauty and Fashion Partnerships team.

In this episode, Kristie shares the products in her daily routine, and how her skin handles all the travel she does for work (pre-COVID, of course).

Plus, she spills on the beauty closet inside her wardrobe that is organised by category.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.

https://isclinical.com/cleansing-complex.html

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel, $27.

https://bit.ly/3arsyuo 

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $136.

https://bit.ly/2wTHdkn 

SkinCeuticals Emollience Moisturiser, $134.

https://bit.ly/2ROHiNF 

Supergoop! Sunscreen.

https://supergoop.com/

Supergoop! Sunscreen 100% Mineral Spray, USD$26

https://bit.ly/3bs1g8u 

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Serum Foundation, $95.

https://bit.ly/34Q8vVz 

Nars Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Himalia.

(Not currently available)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, $49.

https://bit.ly/2RUQv75 

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, $44.

https://bit.ly/3aw1pXy 

Glossier Balm Dotcom, USD$12.

https://bit.ly/3aoChle 

Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip Tint, $11.95.

https://bit.ly/3cAnDc9 

Spendy: Byredo Suede Hand Wash, $71.

https://bit.ly/3eDyEeF 

Savey: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Waterproof in Very Black, $22.95.

https://bit.ly/2KnTm49 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kristie Dash

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Beauty for your skin and from within.

More Episodes

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

22 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

21 minutes  ·  3 days ago

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

22 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

22 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

26 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

30 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

26 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

16 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

27 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

18 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

30 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

16 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

18 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???