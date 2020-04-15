Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

Today’s guest is Kristie Dash. She is a well-known American beauty editor who got her start interning at Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Her career in beauty has taken her to London to write for The Sunday Times and to Vogue International.

But she now works with global brands in Instagram’s Beauty and Fashion Partnerships team.

In this episode, Kristie shares the products in her daily routine, and how her skin handles all the travel she does for work (pre-COVID, of course).

Plus, she spills on the beauty closet inside her wardrobe that is organised by category.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.

https://isclinical.com/cleansing-complex.html

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel, $27.

https://bit.ly/3arsyuo

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $136.

https://bit.ly/2wTHdkn

SkinCeuticals Emollience Moisturiser, $134.

https://bit.ly/2ROHiNF

Supergoop! Sunscreen.

https://supergoop.com/

Supergoop! Sunscreen 100% Mineral Spray, USD$26

https://bit.ly/3bs1g8u

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Serum Foundation, $95.

https://bit.ly/34Q8vVz

Nars Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Himalia.

(Not currently available)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, $49.

https://bit.ly/2RUQv75

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, $44.

https://bit.ly/3aw1pXy

Glossier Balm Dotcom, USD$12.

https://bit.ly/3aoChle

Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip Tint, $11.95.

https://bit.ly/3cAnDc9

Spendy: Byredo Suede Hand Wash, $71.

https://bit.ly/3eDyEeF

Savey: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Waterproof in Very Black, $22.95.

https://bit.ly/2KnTm49

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kristie Dash

Producer: Leah Porges

