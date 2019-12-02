Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

After months and months of prep and planning, our Kelly finally got married! And of course, she wanted to look super glam on her big day so she pulled out all the stops for her wedding look.
On this episode of You Beauty, Kelly shares exactly which products she used to put together her face on the day and why she’s obsessed with them (spoiler alert: there’s approximately 6750).
Plus, Kelly and Leigh share their best tips for brides along the way so you know what to stress about and what not to.
And it’s a Spendy Savey ‘Bridal Edition’, with Kelly and Leigh recommending their must-haves for brides-to-be.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $69 for 4 masks.
https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/luminous-dewy-skin-mask/V-031936.html
Andalou Cannacell Glow Mask, $22.99.
https://andalou.com.au/products/cannacell-glow-mask
S&S nails in a baby pink colour, learn more about S&S here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/sns-nails/
MCoBeauty Face Razor, $10.
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816702/
Read Amy’s road test of the MCoBeauty razor here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mcobeauty-razor-review/
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-hyaluronic-acid-2-b5-30ml.html
FARSALI Unicorn Essence, $79.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/farsali-unicorn-essence/v/default
MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturiser, $78.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-youthquake-hydra-full-retexturizing-gel-creme-moisturiser/v/50ml
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/sheer-glow-foundation/V-006868.html
Mecca Max Over The Moon Eyeshadow Palette, $40.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/over-the-moon-eyeshadow-palette/I-040571.html
MAC Fluidline Pot Eyeliner, $35.
https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13838/898/products/makeup/eyes/liner/Fluidline?
TARTE Foil Finger Multi-Tasking Palette, $46.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-foil-finger-face-quad/v/default
NYX Sweet Cheeks Blush, $15.95.
https://www.nyxcosmetics.com.au/face/sweet-cheeks-creamy-powder-blush-glow-NYX_747.html#start=3&cgid=blush
HOURGLASS Ambient™ Lighting Edit, $122.
https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/ambient-lighting-edit-ghost/I-039806.html?cgpath=brands-hour-makeup
M.A.C Hyper Real Glow Palette, $79.
https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13845/56078/products/makeup/face/face-kits/hyper-real-glow-palette-flash-awe
Benefit brow products: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/benefit-cosmetics/brows.html
Tom Ford Lipstick:
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-lip-color/v/casablanca
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $73.
https://www.mecca.com.au/westman-atelier/face-trace-contour-stick/I-037307.html
PHYSICIANS FORMULA Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $29.95.
https://www.priceline.com.au/physicians-formula-murumuru-butter-bronzer-11-g
COVER FX Dewy Finish Setting Spray, $52.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/cover-fx-dewy-finish-setting-spray/v/120ml
M·A·C Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer, $39.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/prep-prime-fix-shimmer/V-032686.html?cgpath=brands-mac#start=1
Leigh’s Savey: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator, $19.95.
https://www.beautyexpert.com/sally-hansen-airbrushed-legs-illuminator-leg-highlighter-100ml-golden-glow/12052789.html
Kelly’s Savey: Mecca Max Over The Moon Eyeshadow Palette, $40.
Leigh’s Spendy(s):
Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume Superdose, $219.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/juliette-has-a-gun/juliette-has-a-gun-superdose-100ml.html
Juliette Has A Gun Not A Collection.
https://www.juliettehasagun.com/en/36-not-a-collection
Kelly’s Spendy: DIPTYQUE Do Son EDT, $184.
https://www.mecca.com.au/diptyque/do-son-edt-100ml/I-014550.html?
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Lem Zakharia
