News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

you beauty

15 hours ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You may know today’s guest Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful. Many of us grew up watching her on telly, but aside from acting for more than 30 years, Katherine is also a fashion designer, the founder of Kelly’s Kloset, and an Ironwoman! 

In today’s episode, Katherine shares what it’s like getting your makeup and hair done for TV every single day, and the main products she uses to do her own low-key makeup for when she’s not on set.

Plus, she tells us about her love of using oils you probably have in your pantry at home all over her body.

And in Spendy Savey, Katherine gives us her favourite chemist product for dry skin and lips.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Algenist Serums.

https://www.algenist.com/collections/serums-oils 

Lancôme Night Creams.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/night-creams/ 

Lancôme Cleansers.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/cleansers-toners/ 

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $8.50.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/213893/neutrogena-make-up-remover-cleansing-towelettes

Sonya Dakar Cleansers.

https://sonyadakar.com/collections/cleansers

Chanel Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, $78.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/sheer-healthy-glow-tinted-moisturiser-spf-30-pa-583508350 

Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation (not available in Aus).

https://www.shiseido.com/us/en/synchro-skin-self-refreshing-foundation-9990000000193.html

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Foundation, $67.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/make-up-for-ever/make-up-for-ever-ultra-hd-foundation.html

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $54.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13847/1231/products/makeup/face/foundation/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15-foundation#/shade/NC41

Lancôme Eyeliners & Eye Pencils.

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/eyeliner-and-eye-pencil/

Mally Intense Color Lip Gloss, USD$18.

https://www.mally.com/intense-color-lip-gloss-MYPG025.html 

Coconut Oil, $5.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/573467/only-organic-extra-virgin-coconut-oil

Olive Oil, $4.

https://shop.coles.com.au/a/national/product/red-island-extra-virgin-olive-oil-4484770p

Katherine’s Spendy: Lancôme Absolue L'Extrait Elixir Concentrate, $600.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/the-exceptional-skincare/absolue-l%E2%80%99extrait-ultimate-concentrated-elixir/12941y-LAC.html#start=8&cgid=L3_Axe_Skincare_The_Serums

Katherine’s Savey: Aquaphor - Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment, $14.95.

https://www.myqt.com.au/collections/aquaphor/products/aquaphor-advanced-therapy-healing-ointment-skin-protectant-50g

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Katherine Kelly Lang

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Frank Body’s new In Your Dreams Sleep Scrub and Soak.

More Episodes

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

18 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty

16 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

15 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

24 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

13 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is This Product Actually Natural?

11 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

16 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

18 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio