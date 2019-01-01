Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

You may know today’s guest Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful. Many of us grew up watching her on telly, but aside from acting for more than 30 years, Katherine is also a fashion designer, the founder of Kelly’s Kloset, and an Ironwoman!

In today’s episode, Katherine shares what it’s like getting your makeup and hair done for TV every single day, and the main products she uses to do her own low-key makeup for when she’s not on set.

Plus, she tells us about her love of using oils you probably have in your pantry at home all over her body.

And in Spendy Savey, Katherine gives us her favourite chemist product for dry skin and lips.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Algenist Serums.

https://www.algenist.com/collections/serums-oils

Lancôme Night Creams.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/night-creams/

Lancôme Cleansers.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/cleansers-toners/

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $8.50.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/213893/neutrogena-make-up-remover-cleansing-towelettes

Sonya Dakar Cleansers.

https://sonyadakar.com/collections/cleansers

Chanel Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, $78.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/sheer-healthy-glow-tinted-moisturiser-spf-30-pa-583508350

Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation (not available in Aus).

https://www.shiseido.com/us/en/synchro-skin-self-refreshing-foundation-9990000000193.html

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Foundation, $67.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/make-up-for-ever/make-up-for-ever-ultra-hd-foundation.html

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $54.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13847/1231/products/makeup/face/foundation/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15-foundation#/shade/NC41

Lancôme Eyeliners & Eye Pencils.

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/eyeliner-and-eye-pencil/

Mally Intense Color Lip Gloss, USD$18.

https://www.mally.com/intense-color-lip-gloss-MYPG025.html

Coconut Oil, $5.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/573467/only-organic-extra-virgin-coconut-oil

Olive Oil, $4.

https://shop.coles.com.au/a/national/product/red-island-extra-virgin-olive-oil-4484770p

Katherine’s Spendy: Lancôme Absolue L'Extrait Elixir Concentrate, $600.

https://www.lancome.com.au/skincare/category/the-exceptional-skincare/absolue-l%E2%80%99extrait-ultimate-concentrated-elixir/12941y-LAC.html#start=8&cgid=L3_Axe_Skincare_The_Serums

Katherine’s Savey: Aquaphor - Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment, $14.95.

https://www.myqt.com.au/collections/aquaphor/products/aquaphor-advanced-therapy-healing-ointment-skin-protectant-50g

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Katherine Kelly Lang

Producer: Leah Porges

