MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

If you’re a fan of Married At First Sight, then you’ll definitely recognise today’s guest as one of the lucky ones who found love on the show. In 2019, Jules Robinson met her now-husband Cam and the couple have just announced they’re expecting their first child together!

But long before appearing on TV, Jules was (and still is) a professional hair and makeup artist. She’s also the founder of her own shapewear company, Figur by Jules.

In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how her love of beauty began when she was five years old, and she takes us inside her wedding day makeup look.

Plus, she shares the tried and tested products she’s been using for years.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Olay Total Effects Cream Cleanser, $13.99.

https://bit.ly/2RBhFzD

Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Treatment Serum, $52.99.

https://bit.ly/2K3DnYU

GENIE Beauty Instant Line Smoother, $60.

https://bit.ly/3a5sO24

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Serum, $66.50.

https://bit.ly/2Vuo9kY

Olay Regenerist Whip UV SPF 30, $49.

https://bit.ly/2RAUghJ

Bondi Sands SPF50+ Coconut Sunscreen Lotion, $17.99.

https://bit.ly/2yY5eHO

Estee Lauder Flawless Start Instant Perfecting Primer, $50.

https://bit.ly/2wG8R4q

Maybelline Baby Skin Pore Eraser, $15.95.

https://bit.ly/2yYuihU

Dior Forever Foundation, $89.

https://bit.ly/2JZPmXl

Covergirl TruBlend Liquid Makeup, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2yT3bod

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Foundation, $24.95.

https://bit.ly/3b7wT7o

Dior DiorBlush Precious Rocks Powder Blush in #864.

(Not currently available)

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder, $84.

https://bit.ly/2Vsl4St

Revlon PhotoReady Draping Palette in Paradise Lights, $26.95.

https://bit.ly/2ySD1C4

MCoBeauty Highlight & Glow Stick, $14.

https://bit.ly/2VrNBaJ

MCoBeauty Wing Stamp & Liquid Liner Duo, $14.

https://bit.ly/2wFg2K8

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner, $56.

https://bit.ly/2Vuz4eJ

Dior Showshow Mascara, $56.

https://bit.ly/2RAUsNZ

VS Sassoon Total Protection Heated Rollers, $64.95.

https://bit.ly/2V6wr3C

Fudge Skyscraper Hairspray, $13.20.

https://bit.ly/3b9nImP

Mr. Smith Dry Shampoo, $37.

https://bit.ly/2VuoqEw

Dior Poison EDT, $135.

https://bit.ly/2XJKwpB

Dior J’Adore EDP, $165.

https://bit.ly/2K4r3Yk

Dior Addict EDP, $165.

https://bit.ly/34AsdV5

Spendy: Dior J’Adore Dry Silky Body Oil, $99.

https://bit.ly/3a72ODJ

Savey: Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $5.99.

https://bit.ly/2xg8e1P

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Jules Robinson

Producer: Leah Porges

