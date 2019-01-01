News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

you beauty

16 hours ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you’re a fan of Married At First Sight, then you’ll definitely recognise today’s guest as one of the lucky ones who found love on the show. In 2019, Jules Robinson met her now-husband Cam and the couple have just announced they’re expecting their first child together!

But long before appearing on TV, Jules was (and still is) a professional hair and makeup artist. She’s also the founder of her own shapewear company, Figur by Jules.

In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how her love of beauty began when she was five years old, and she takes us inside her wedding day makeup look.

Plus, she shares the tried and tested products she’s been using for years.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Olay Total Effects Cream Cleanser, $13.99.

https://bit.ly/2RBhFzD 

Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Treatment Serum, $52.99.

https://bit.ly/2K3DnYU 

GENIE Beauty Instant Line Smoother, $60.

https://bit.ly/3a5sO24 

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Serum, $66.50.

https://bit.ly/2Vuo9kY 

Olay Regenerist Whip UV SPF 30, $49.

https://bit.ly/2RAUghJ 

Bondi Sands SPF50+ Coconut Sunscreen Lotion, $17.99.

https://bit.ly/2yY5eHO 

Estee Lauder Flawless Start Instant Perfecting Primer, $50.

https://bit.ly/2wG8R4q 

Maybelline Baby Skin Pore Eraser, $15.95.

https://bit.ly/2yYuihU 

Dior Forever Foundation, $89.

https://bit.ly/2JZPmXl 

Covergirl TruBlend Liquid Makeup, $19.95.

https://bit.ly/2yT3bod 

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Foundation, $24.95.

https://bit.ly/3b7wT7o 

Dior DiorBlush Precious Rocks Powder Blush in #864.

(Not currently available)

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder, $84.

https://bit.ly/2Vsl4St 

Revlon PhotoReady Draping Palette in Paradise Lights, $26.95.

https://bit.ly/2ySD1C4 

MCoBeauty Highlight & Glow Stick, $14.

https://bit.ly/2VrNBaJ 

MCoBeauty Wing Stamp & Liquid Liner Duo, $14.

https://bit.ly/2wFg2K8 

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner, $56.

https://bit.ly/2Vuz4eJ 

Dior Showshow Mascara, $56.

https://bit.ly/2RAUsNZ 

VS Sassoon Total Protection Heated Rollers, $64.95.

https://bit.ly/2V6wr3C 

Fudge Skyscraper Hairspray, $13.20.

https://bit.ly/3b9nImP 

Mr. Smith Dry Shampoo, $37.

https://bit.ly/2VuoqEw 

Dior Poison EDT, $135.

https://bit.ly/2XJKwpB 

Dior J’Adore EDP, $165.

https://bit.ly/2K4r3Yk 

Dior Addict EDP, $165.

https://bit.ly/34AsdV5 

Spendy: Dior J’Adore Dry Silky Body Oil, $99.

https://bit.ly/3a72ODJ 

Savey: Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $5.99.

https://bit.ly/2xg8e1P 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Jules Robinson

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger. 

More Episodes

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

22 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

22 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

26 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

30 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

26 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

16 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

27 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

18 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

30 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

16 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Kelly Lang Is Bold & Beautiful

18 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

22 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio