Jessie Stephens Has Found The Best Shampoo For Blondes

Jessie Stephens sits down with Leigh Campbell to explain how she found the best products for her over sensitive skin and where her love of beauty started.

If you don't know, Jessie is our weekend editor here at Mamamia. She's also on our flagship podcast Mamamia Out Loud, and she's the host of Book Club and MAFS Chat (with her twin sister Clare).

In this episode Jessie shares how having a twin sister helps when it comes to trying new beauty products.

And in our Spendy Savey segment she reveals how she got other women in the office to start tinting their eyebrows at home (for just 15 bucks!).

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/voeu-face-wipes/

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Jessie Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tircks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/