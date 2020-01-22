Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

15 hours ago · 24 minutes

Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine
Today’s guest, Jesinta Franklin, is an Aussie TV host, model, author, winner of Miss Universe Australia 2010 and an Olay ambassador - she does it all!

When we spoke to Jesinta, she was pregnant with her first child with husband and AFL player Buddy Franklin.

In this episode, she shares how her body has changed since falling pregnant and how she’s adapted her skincare and beauty routine to her new reality.

Plus in Spendy Savey, Jesinta reveals her go-to cheap beauty buy that you can also keep in the kitchen.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Olay Total Effects 7 In One Day Face Cream Gentle, $32.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41089/olay-total-effects-7-in-one-day-face-cream-gentle-spf-15-50g

Olay Regenerist Night Cream, $34.99

https://www.olay.com.au/en-au/skin-care-products/regenerist-revitalising-night-cream

Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Serum, $52.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/olay-regenerist-luminous-tone-perfecting-treatment-serum-30-ml

Olay Total Effects Foaming Cleanser, $13.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60490/olay-total-effects-foaming-cleanser-100g

Nude by Nature Natural Mineral Cover Foundation, $39.95

https://www.target.com.au/p/nude-by-nature-natural-mineral-cover-foundation/47079717 

Christian Dior Diorskin Concealer, $63

https://www.myer.com.au/p/dior-beaute-541002610--1 

Givenchy Prisme Blush, $71

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/givenchy-prisme-blush/v/n3 

Marc Jacobs Air Blush Soft Glow Duo, USD$42

https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/air-blush-soft-glow-duo-P409044

Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer, $150

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-soleil-glow-bronzer/v/02-terra?q=tom%20ford%20bronz

Givenchy Teint Couture Radiant Drop 2 In 1 Highlighter‎, $74

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/givenchy-teint-couture-radiant-drop-2-in-1-highlighter/v/n1-pink

Paw Paw Ointment, $5.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/lucas-papaw-ointment-25-g

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $37

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-highliner/v/58-stone-fox 

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, $49

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/matte-revolution-lipstick-pillowtalk

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner, $35

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/lip-cheat-pillowtalk

Dior Lip Glow, $52

https://www.myer.com.au/p/addict-lip-glow-500894470-845980310

Weleda Stretch Mark Massage Oil, $27.95

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/weleda/weleda-stretch-mark-massage-oil.html

Pai Pomegranate and Pumpkin Seed Stretch Mark System

https://www.paiskincare.com.au/products/pomegranate-pumpkin-seed-stretch-mark-system?variant=26945894855

KORA Noni Glow Body Balm, $45

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-noni-glow-body-balm/v/default-202177

Aveda Shampoo,

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aveda/shampoo.html

Aveda Conditioner, 

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aveda/conditioner.html

Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Colour, $65

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-shampoo-for-beautiful-color.html

VS Sassoon Diamond Luxe Straightening Brush, $64.95

https://www.harveynorman.com.au/vs-sassoon-diamond-luxe-straightening-brush.html

Jesinta’s Spendy: Lymphatic Facial, $365

https://venustus.com.au/products/venustus-sculpt-define-lymphatic-facial?_pos=1&_sid=3d1c26435&_ss=r

Jesinta’s Savey: Coconut Oil, $6

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/699413/raw-c-virgin-coconut-oil 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Jesinta Franklin

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

