The Interiors Addict Who Wears Lipstick Even When She's Working From Home

Jen Bishop is the mastermind behind the decor Instagram account Interiors Addict.
But she's also an ex-magazine editor and a mum.
In this episode of You Beauty, Jen shares why she feels she HAS to wear makeup everyday, even when she's working from home.
Plus, she told Amy about the cleanser she reaches for when she’s having a 'bad skin day'.
And in our Spendy Savey segment, we find out the one product Jen will never go through duty free without buying.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, $30.
La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel, $25.95.
Alpha H Liquid Gold, $59.95.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $71.
Weleda Skin Food, $14.95.
IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Makeup, $59.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $37.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $37.
Napoleon Perdis Devine Goddess Lipstick in Calypso, $38.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Candy Venom, $28.
THIERRY MUGLER Alien
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne Spray, $199.
Wella SP Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir, $46.95.
Jen’s Spendy: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.
Jen’s Savey: Australia Fresh and Flawless Pressed Powder, $13.95.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
With thanks to Jen Bishop
Producer: Rachael Hart
