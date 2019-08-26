So, What Do Jade and Rose Quartz Face Rollers Actually Do?

Guess what, friends? It's our birthday!

You Beauty is turning one this week and we can’t thank you enough for listening, sending in your questions and chatting with us in the You Beauty Facebook group. Youbies, we love you!

Now, onto this week’s show. In this episode, Amy and Kelly get honest about whether face rollers actually work and the difference between jade rollers and rose quartz rollers.

Plus, we demystify collagen supplements, the inner beauty and wellness trend that claims to do wonders for your skin.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy goes rogue (it’s our birthday, so why not?!) with two killer new Spendys that’ll make your face delightfully dewy.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

More info on Face Gym here: https://www.facegym.com/

More info on Herbario here: https://www.herbario.com.au/

More info on Venustus here: https://venustus.com.au/

The Beauty Chef COLLAGEN Inner Beauty Boost, 500ml for $42.

https://thebeautychef.com/products/collagen-inner-beauty-boost

Vida Glow Marine Collagen supplements, more info here:

https://ausnz.vidaglow.com/collections/marine-collagen

More info on marine collagen here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/marine-collagen-powder-benefits/

Amy’s Spendy: The Jojoba Company Ultimate Day Cream, $49.95.

https://www.thejojobacompany.com.au/products/ultimate-day-cream

Amy’s… Bonus Spendy: Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid Foundation, $65.

https://www.clarins.com.au/everlasting-youth-fluid/C080033157.html

Amy’s Savey: L'Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, $29.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90494/l-39-oreal-infallible-more-than-concealer-326-vanilla

Kelly’s Spendy: Skin Health Science REM Serum, $159.

https://skinhealthscience.com.au/products/superfluid-retinol-uvb-uva

Kelly’s Savey: Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour, $24.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/3183/revlon-ultra-hd-matte-lipcolor

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

