So, What Do Jade and Rose Quartz Face Rollers Actually Do?

you beauty

26 Aug 2019 · 19 minutes

So, What Do Jade and Rose Quartz Face Rollers Actually Do?
Back
play Episode

 

Guess what, friends? It's our birthday! 

You Beauty is turning one this week and we can’t thank you enough for listening, sending in your questions and chatting with us in the You Beauty Facebook group. Youbies, we love you!

Now, onto this week’s show. In this episode, Amy and Kelly get honest about whether face rollers actually work and the difference between jade rollers and rose quartz rollers.

Plus, we demystify collagen supplements, the inner beauty and wellness trend that claims to do wonders for your skin. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy goes rogue (it’s our birthday, so why not?!) with two killer new Spendys that’ll make your face delightfully dewy.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

More info on Face Gym here: https://www.facegym.com/

More info on Herbario here: https://www.herbario.com.au/

More info on Venustus here: https://venustus.com.au/

The Beauty Chef COLLAGEN Inner Beauty Boost, 500ml for $42.
https://thebeautychef.com/products/collagen-inner-beauty-boost

Vida Glow Marine Collagen supplements, more info here:
https://ausnz.vidaglow.com/collections/marine-collagen

More info on marine collagen here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/marine-collagen-powder-benefits/

Amy’s Spendy: The Jojoba Company Ultimate Day Cream, $49.95.
https://www.thejojobacompany.com.au/products/ultimate-day-cream

Amy’s… Bonus Spendy: Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid Foundation, $65.
https://www.clarins.com.au/everlasting-youth-fluid/C080033157.html

Amy’s Savey: L'Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, $29.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90494/l-39-oreal-infallible-more-than-concealer-326-vanilla

Kelly’s Spendy: Skin Health Science REM Serum, $159.
https://skinhealthscience.com.au/products/superfluid-retinol-uvb-uva

Kelly’s Savey: Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour, $24.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/3183/revlon-ultra-hd-matte-lipcolor

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Schwarzkopf

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???