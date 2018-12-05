In Her Bag: Yumi Stynes

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/yumi-stynes-skincare/

Yumi Stynes is a TV presenter, broadcaster, mother of four and an author with her new cookbook Zero F**ks cooking Endless Summer out now.

In this episode Yumi shares her favourite Japanese skincare brand and the everyday sunscreen she uses which you can pickup from the local chemist.

Plus in our Spendy/ Savey segment she chats about her $4 deodorant discovery.



Grab a copy of Yumi's latest cookbook here.

https://www.booktopia.com.au/search.ep?author=Yumi%20Stynes

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Yumi Stynes

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/