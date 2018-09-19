In Her Bag: Sarah Harris

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/tom-ford-black-orchid-review/

Sarah is a journalist, TV presenter and the much loved host of Studio 10.

In this episode, she shares the product that saved her hair from breaking after pregnancy. And the cheap tan she uses for a natural summer glow.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment she tells Leigh about the procedure that saved her time in her daily beauty routine.

Want more of You Beauty? Subscribe to the show here.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Sarah Harris

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.