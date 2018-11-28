In Her Bag: Samantha Jade

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here. https://www.mamamia.com.au/samantha-jade-arias-2018-skincare/?fbclid=IwAR0YfJRThMYDIgJv4wO2ZJQQxxZruCiLmEL40WBQYEZxN1SKS-NwanRxcNE



Sammi Jade is a singer, actor and entrepreneur. She's starred in Home & Away, created two cosmetic lines and has a brand new album out called ‘The Magic Of Christmas’.

In this episode Sammi shares her favourite antibacterial cleanser which you can pick up for $10. Plus her go to travel beauty essentials!

And in our Spendy Savey segment she chats about the beauty product she's obsessed with that's under $10.

Samantha Jade's latest album 'The Magic Of Christmas' is out NOW. Grab it here: http://smarturl.it/THEMAGICOFCHRISTMAS

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Samantha Jade

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/