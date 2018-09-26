News
In Her Bag: Mia Freedman

you beauty

26 Sep 2018 · 19 minutes

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here:
https://www.mamamia.com.au/hair-turban-mecca

Mia Freedman is the co-founder of the Mamamia Media Company and the lady behind Lady Startup.

In this episode, she opens up her very glittery beauty bag and reveals how you can smell like Lisa Wilkinson for a fraction of the price.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment she shares her favourite hair care product.

Want more of You Beauty? Subscribe to the show here

Grab your tickets to Mia's Lady Startup Tour here: http://www.ladystartup.com.au/

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Mia Freedman

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

