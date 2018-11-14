In Her Bag: Jessica Vander Leahy

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/skinstitut-lactic-cleanser/

Jessica Vander Leahy is a model, writer, body positivity activist and skincare junkie.

In this episode, Jess shares her go to sun protection, plus the product hack that keeps her curly hair hydrated.



And in our Spendy/Savey segment she shares her favourite affordable skincare line that you can find anywhere!

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Jessica Vander Leahy

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/