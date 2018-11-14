In Her Bag: Jessica Vander Leahy

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.
https://www.mamamia.com.au/skinstitut-lactic-cleanser/
Jessica Vander Leahy is a model, writer, body positivity activist and skincare junkie.
In this episode, Jess shares her go to sun protection, plus the product hack that keeps her curly hair hydrated.
And in our Spendy/Savey segment she shares her favourite affordable skincare line that you can find anywhere!
CREDITS
Host: Leigh Campbell
With thanks to Jessica Vander Leahy
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/