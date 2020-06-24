Flex Mami: The Queen Of Fluro Eyeliners

Today’s guest, Flexi Mami, does a little bit of everything! She’s a DJ, talk show host, author, DIY-er, podcaster and adored by over ninety thousand fans on Instagram.
In this episode, we take a peek inside Flex’s beauty bag to find out exactly what she uses to create her trademark (and incredible) makeup looks.
Plus, she shares how she cares for her natural hair and why she’s moved from wearing wigs to ponytails.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, $24. https://bit.ly/2BMYrSG
- Go-To Fancy Face, $45. https://bit.ly/2NIPdcK
- Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $56. https://bit.ly/31u0S7y
- Simple Hydrating Cleansing Oil, $9.99. https://bit.ly/2NGw9Mm
- The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA, $12.70. https://bit.ly/31A7Ms1
- Deciem Hylamide Booster C25, $43. https://bit.ly/2YKIBB9
- Go-To Very Useful Face Cream, $41. https://bit.ly/3dMc69I
- Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen, $40. https://bit.ly/2NDw9gb
- Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF50+, $47. https://bit.ly/3igvaRa
- Rimmel London Stay Matte Primer, $13.95. https://bit.ly/2Zst6wW
- Rimmel London Lasting Matte Concealer, $16.95. https://bit.ly/3ieZnQx
- Benefit Hoola Bronzer in Toasted, $54. https://bit.ly/2YJW3VO
- Napoleon Perdis Colour Disc in Tequila Sunrise, $29. https://bit.ly/3g94b8c
- NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadows, $6.95. https://bit.ly/3icA1mh
- NYX Vivid Brights Liner, USD$7. https://bit.ly/2Zqf3Ys
- Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $21.95. https://bit.ly/2ZphtXt
- Rimmel Oh My Gloss, $13.95. https://bit.ly/3gdHHCO
- Kiko Cosmetics 3d Hydra Lipgloss, £7.99. https://bit.ly/2NJPgoA
- Aquaphor Lip Repair, $7.90. https://bit.ly/2BSqJuS
- Dermal Therapy Lip Balm, $5.99. https://bit.ly/3eMhcnM
- Carmex Lip Balm, $5.99. https://bit.ly/2ZoqH6a
- Jamaican Black Castor Oil, $13.50. https://bit.ly/2CUGuSL
- Raw Shea Butter, $15. https://bit.ly/2YIf0Io
- Raw Cocoa Butter, $25.83. https://bit.ly/3ii01wv
- Eco Styler Professional Styling Gel, $19.99. https://bit.ly/31tXCJp
- Byredo Velvet Haze EDP, $332. https://bit.ly/38fd8Kd
Savey
- Mecca Max Brow Guru Tinted Gel, $18. https://bit.ly/3g7QS83
Spendy
- Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $215. https://bit.ly/2Ag5P8F
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Flex Mami
Producer: Leah Porges
