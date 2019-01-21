How To Stop Flaky Foundation & Protecting Your Hair In The Sun

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

Flaky Foundation is the worst, especially when you don't know why it's happening, or how to fix it. Leigh and Kelly chat about the best foundation for dry skin and how to stop it happening in the first place.

And we're getting up to speed when it comes to sun protection, but what about your hair? Leigh tells how to keep your scalp safe and your colour vibrant.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey two $19 products that will have you smelling great and keep your face covered but hydrated.

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

