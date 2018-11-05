How To Stop Face Sweat & Are Sheet Masks Worth It?

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-to-stop-face-sweat/

Sweating is a part of life but how do you keep your makeup from sliding off your face? Kelly and Leigh share their tips for keeping your makeup where it's supposed to be.

Plus are sheet masks really worth the hype? Or are you better off going with a pot mask?

And in our Spendy/Savey segment Kelly reveals the spendy product that's better than going to the dentist!

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

