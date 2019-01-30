How Samantha X Tackles Hair Removal and What Guys Really Think About Spiky Legs

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here.

Samantha X is one of Australia's most well-known and highest paid escorts. She's also an author, journalist, madam and a sex expert.

In this episode Samantha chats to Leigh about the affordable way she removes her makeup and the products she loves that you can buy at the chemist.

Plus she explains why she's never felt the need to use sunscreen. Naughty!

And in our Spendy/Savey segment, Samantha chats about her favourite savey lipstick and where you might be able to find it for can find it even less.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Samantha X

Producer: Rachael Hart

