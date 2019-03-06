How Chelsea Bonner Uses Tea Bags As A Beauty Product.

06 Mar 2019 · 20 minutes

Chelsea Bonner is the brains and driving force behind Australia's first curve modelling agency, BELLA Management.

In this episode Chelsea shares the essential products that are great for caring your skin but you can also find in your kitchen pantry. Plus she reveals the fragrance she slept head to toe in while she was writing her book.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Chelsea shares what the hell tea bags are doing in her beauty routine!

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here... 
https://www.mamamia.com.au/chelsea-bonner-instagram/

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Chelsea Bonner

Producer: Rachael Hart

You can purchase Chelsea's book 'Body Image Warrior' here: 
https://www.murdochbooks.com.au/browse/books/other-books/Body-Image-Warrior-Chelsea-Bonner-9781760523817

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

