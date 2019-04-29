How To Approach Hormonal Acne With Tweens

We all experience puberty and the joys that come along with it, like hormonal acne... Leigh and Kelly both had hormonal acne when they were teenagers and share the best approach for dealing with it.

Plus Leigh explains if blending products which have SPF in them dilutes the protection factor.

And in our Spendy Savey segement this week, Kelly and Leigh both have a cleanser to recommend, but on different ends of the price scale.



You can find all the products from today's episode here:



The Jojoba Oil Company Australian Jojoba Oil, $19.95.

https://www.thejojobacompany.com.au/products/100-natural-australian-jojoba

Omnilux or Light Therapy, more information:

https://omnilux.com.au/

https://www.mamamia.com.au/light-therapy-for-skin/

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50, $61.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair

Leigh’s Spendy: Avène DermAbsolu Recontouring Serum, $74.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/avene/avene-dermabsolu-recontouring-serum-30ml.html

Leigh’s Savey: Neutrogena Deep Clean Hydrating Oil, $19.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/821305/neutrogena-deep-clean-hydrating-oil

Kelly’s Spendy: Priori LCA fx110 Gentle Cleanser, $55.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/priori/priori-lca-fx110-gentle-cleanser.html?istCompanyId=6e5a22db-9648-4be9-b321-72cfbea93443&istFeedId=686e45b5-4634-450f-baaf-c93acecca972&istItemId=wialpwqap&istBid=tztx&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsfvGmL304QIVzRErCh0pdgLnEAQYASABEgJdUPD_BwE

Kelly’s Savey: Rimmel Wonder'FULL Brow, $15.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90802/rimmel-wonderfull-brow-light

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

