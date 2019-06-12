This Glossy Mag Editor Is Bringing Back A Body Shop Favourite

In her job as Grazia magazine's Market Editor, Helen Chik is always travelling and on-the-go.



The author and mum-of-one sat down with Leigh to talk about her ever-changing skin (thanks pregnancy hormones!) and beauty routine.



In this episode, Helen shares her favourite serum that keeps her skin hydrated through the night, as well as the one makeup staple that broke her heart when it was discontinued.



Plus, we hear all about why Helen is bringing back The Body Shop and one of their good ole $25 products.



And in our Spendy/Savey segment, Helen gives us a tip about a bargain mineral powder that will last you forever.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Lush Angels on Bare Skin Cleanser, $17.95.

Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $40.

Mario Badescu Cucumber Tonic Mask, $26.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $195.

Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil, $110.

Becca Sunlit Bronzer in Bronzed Bondi, $57.

Benefit Hoola Bronzer, $52.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $73.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Makeup, $58.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $46.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $37.

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, $44.

The Body Shop Mango Softening Body Butter, $25.

OUAI Finishing Creme, $37.

Helen’s Spendy: Sunday Riley C.E.O Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, $130.

Helen’s Savey: Nude By Nature Natural Mineral Cover Foundation, $39.95.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Helen Chik

Producer: Rachael Hart

