Exactly How To Stop Dewy Makeup Melting Off Your Face

Scroll through Instagram and you’ll see gloriously glowy, dewy skin everywhere, but how does one achieve this beauty look in real life without your melting off your face?

On this week’s episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly chat to our resident makeup artist Maddie Swan about how to do dewy, juicy makeup that’ll last all day long. Plus, we decode exactly how to figure out what your skin type is.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares the full on skin treatment that’s changed the texture of her skin.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Primer, $79.95.

https://www.fishpond.com.au/Beauty/MILK-MAKEUP-Hydro-Grip-Primer-Full-Size-45ml/0814333024868

LAURA MERCIER Translucent Pressed Setting Powder, $60.

https://www.mecca.com.au/laura-mercier/translucent-pressed-setting-powder/V-037052.html?cgpath=brands-lauram-makeup-complexion

HOURGLASS Ambient® Lighting Powder, $73.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/ambient-lighting-powder/V-016172.html

BENEFIT COSMETICS Watt's Up! Highlighter, $53.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-watts-up-highlighter/v/default

HOURGLASS Vanish™ Flash Highlighting Stick, $64.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/vanish-flash-highlighting-stick/V-031539.html

Amy Spendy: Syrene Skincare Aquagel Oil to Foam Cleanser, $79.99.

https://syreneskincare.co.nz/product/aquagel-oil-to-foam-cleanser/

Amy Savey: L'Oreal Wake Up & Glow Skin Enhancer, $21.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91894/l-oreal-wake-up-glow-skin-enhancer-01-light

Kelly Spendy: Skin needling treatments.

Kelly Savey: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.

https://www.priceline.com.au/the-ordinary-hyaluronic-acid-2-b5-30-ml





CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart



With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan.

