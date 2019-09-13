Social Squad: Flex Mami Is A Beauty Icon We Need Right Now

Hey Youbies! We’ve got a special episode of Mamamia’s new podcast Social Squad! If you like what you hear don’t forget to head over to Social Squad and subscribe. https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/social-squad/

Flex Mami is the ultimate definition of a “slashie”. The DJ, model, beauty influencer, podcaster and MTV host has carved out an audience online that find her take on life a breath of fresh air on a platform famous for hyper-constructed and ultra-staged personalities.

Flex has been championed by actress and body positivity champion Jamella Jamil, profiled by huge publications like Man Repeller, launched her own cross-continental podcast about sex, life, and philosophy, all while working with huge lifestyle and beauty brands.

Her no filter personal brand is why people keep following her, and losing their proverbial when she replies to their DMs.

Join host Tully Smyth as she talks to the woman everyone wants to be their best friend, but likes to remind people that if they really knew her, they might not like what they find.

