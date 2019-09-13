Social Squad: Flex Mami Is A Beauty Icon We Need Right Now

you beauty

13 Sep 2019 · 37 minutes

Social Squad: Flex Mami Is A Beauty Icon We Need Right Now
Back
play Episode

Hey Youbies! We’ve got a special episode of Mamamia’s new podcast Social Squad! If you like what you hear don’t forget to head over to Social Squad and subscribe. https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/social-squad/

Flex Mami is the ultimate definition of a “slashie”. The DJ, model, beauty influencer, podcaster and MTV host has carved out an audience online that find her take on life a breath of fresh air on a platform famous for hyper-constructed and ultra-staged personalities.

Flex has been championed by actress and body positivity champion Jamella Jamil, profiled by huge publications like Man Repeller, launched her own cross-continental podcast about sex, life, and philosophy, all while working with huge lifestyle and beauty brands.

Her no filter personal brand is why people keep following her, and losing their proverbial when she replies to their DMs.

Join host Tully Smyth as she talks to the woman everyone wants to be their best friend, but likes to remind people that if they really knew her, they might not like what they find. 

CREDITS

GUEST:  Lillian Ahenkan a.k.a Flex Mami @flex.mami @boboandflex

HOST: Tully Smyth @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected] 

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram  

 

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???