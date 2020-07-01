Search

Jesinta Franklin's Makeup Artist Shares What Works

you beauty

a day ago · 30 minutes

Jesinta Franklin's Makeup Artist Shares What Works
play Episode

Today’s guest, Michael Brown, is one of Australia’s top hair and makeup artists, having worked with celebrity clients such as Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, Sofia Richie and Jesinta Franklin to name a few.

In this episode, we take a peek at Michael’s favourite products he uses personally, and the must-have items he always has in his kit. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Spendy

Savey

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

Guest: Michael Brown 

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges 

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

