Why Won't My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

10 hours ago

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?
We all know that fake tanning requires a lot of work, like exfoliating, moisturising and shaving. So it’s really annoying when your tan washes off your legs as soon as you apply it. 

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly share their tips for ensuring your legs remain the same colour as the rest of your body (which is ideal, really).  

Plus, the pair discuss the best ways to keep your eyes protected from the sun if sunscreen makes them sting.

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a very fancy mascara that’ll make your lashes look “huge and fat and delicious”.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Alpha-H Absolute Eye Cream SPF 15, $66.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/alpha-h/alpha-h-absolute-eye-cream-spf-15.html

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Eye Cream SPF 15, $105.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/ceramide-lift---firm-eye-cream-spf15-203685480-910359020

Dermalogica Total Eye Care SPF 15, $80.

https://www.dermalogica.com.au/total-eye-care-with-spf15/33,en_AU,pd.html

Murad Essential-C Eye Cream SPF 15, $96.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/murad/murad-essential-c-eye-cream-spf15-pa-15ml.html

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, $24.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/61222/sally-hansen-airbrush-legs-medium-glow

Mecca Cosmetica Elixir Body Oil, $98.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/elixir-body-oil/I-017489.html

Leigh Savey: Australis Incredi-Brow Pomade, $14.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/australis-incredi-brow-pomade-1-5-g

Kelly Savey: Bondi Sands Glo Matte One Day Tan Mist, $17.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bondi-sands-glo-matte-one-day-tan-mist-97-ml

Leigh Spendy: By Terry Lash-Expert Twist Brush Mascara, $49.

https://www.mecca.com.au/by-terry/lash-expert-twist-brush-mascara/I-042434.html#q=By%2BTerry%2Bmascara&start=1

Kelly Spendy: Mecca Enlightened Illuminating Body Oil

(Not currently available in Australia)

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

