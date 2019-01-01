News
How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

you beauty

17 hours ago · 20 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hey Youbies! We hope you’re doing OK and taking care during these uncertain times. While beauty might not be the most urgent topic right now, we’re still here for you, in your ears with some light & helpful beauty chat should you need a distraction from the news.

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly give their best tips for ensuring your makeup doesn’t transfer onto your clothes during the day, especially on those roll neck tops.

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh is convinced she has found the ‘Goldilocks’ of shampoo and conditioner. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

How To Not Ruin Your Clothes With Makeup,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDm28Vj8LC0&fbclid=IwAR3O2Tvpj44VJ9jqfdcV82F3aufw57Kk6n2z67neAKZK5oeSO2nL2KEO3x4&app=desktop

Face Halo Original 3 Pk, $30.

https://www.facehalo.com.au/collections/shop/products/face-halo-pack-of-3

Go-To Properly Clean, $31.

https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/properly-clean/I-038682.html

Weleda Gentle Cleansing Milk, $25.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-facial-cleanser/38192/weleda-gentle-cleansing-milk.html

Leigh Savey: MooGoo Dry Shampoo, $17.50.

https://moogoo.com.au/dry-shampoo

Kelly Savey: Trilogy Vitamin C Polishing Powder, $39.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/99600/trilogy-vitamin-c-polishing-powder-30g

Leigh Spendy: Sachajuan Anti Pollution Shampoo, $39.

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/sachajuan/23349156/Anti-Pollution-Shampoo-250-ml.html 

&

Sachajuan Anti Pollution Conditioner, $41.

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/sachajuan/23349157/Anti-Pollution-Conditioner-250-ml.html

Kelly Spendy: OPI Infinite Shine Gift Set, $45.90.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/opi-infinite-shine-mexico-city-trio-gift-set

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Revitalift Laser from L'Oreal Paris, the experts in anti-ageing skincare.

