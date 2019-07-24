Elle Ferguson Is The Queen Of Multi-Purpose Products

Elle Ferguson has made a name for herself in Australian fashion and the modeling industry, but she's also a beauty junkie.

In this episode, she shares her love of multi-use products and also some tricks for getting the most use out of the products you've got.

She has an eyeliner tip that will make your eyes look sparkly, extra white and panda eye free.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Elle's lip product is one that you can literally find everywhere for under $10.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Skinstitut L Lactic Cleanser, $49.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-l-lactic-cleanser.html

Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, $44.

https://www.sephora.com/product/overtime-mask-P436387

Olay Regenerist Whip Moisturiser, $49.

https://www.beautyheaven.com.au/skin-care/moisturisers/product/olay-regenerist-whip

Go-To Face Hero, $45.

https://www.gotoskincare.com/products/face/face-hero

Ultra Violet Queen Screen, $47.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/ultra-violette/ultra-violette-queen-screen-spf-50-50ml.html

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/giorgio-armani-ga-luminous-silk-525

Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer And Touch Up Stick, $44.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-accomplice-concealer-and-touch-up-stick/v/fair-10

MAC Eye Kohl, $32.

https://www.maccosmetics.ae/product/13838/323/products/makeup/eyes/liner/eye-kohl

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html?cgpath=brands-kevyn

Elle Effect Tan, $45.

https://www.elleeffect.com/

Tresemme Instant Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo.

https://www.priceline.com.au/tresemme-instant-refresh-volumising-dry-shampoo-250-ml

Elle's Spendy: Creme de la Mer, $665.

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/creme-de-la-mer/V-022579.html

Elle's Savey: Burt's Bee's Tinted Lip Balm, $13.

https://www.burtsbees.com.au/product/tinted-lip-balm/

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Elle Ferguson

Producer: Rachael Hart

This episode was brought to you by Love Beauty & Planet