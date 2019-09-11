Edwina Bartholomew Does Her Own TV Makeup On Tour

Edwina Bartholomew Does Her Own TV Makeup On Tour
Edwina Bartholomew is one of the smiling faces that wake you up each morning on Channel 7's Sunrise. 

She's also a DrinkWise ambassador and you may have seen her as one of the hosts on Dancing with the Stars. 

In this episode she shares with Amy the tips and tricks she's picked up on set that help her do her own makeup on tour. 

Plus the one moisturising cream which has saved her skin during her pregnancy. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment Eddie tells us which supermarket product makes a great healing face mask. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser, $65.
https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-brightening-foaming-cleanser.html

Bulldog Original Face Scrub, $10.
https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/578732/?

Rationale Immunologist Serum, $170.
https://www.rationale.com/products/immunologist-serum

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF30 Sheer Tint, $79.
https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-protective-daily-moisturiser-spf-30-sheer-tint.html

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF50+, $29.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/78816/la-roche-posay-anthelios-xl-ultra-light-fluid-facial-sunscreen-spf50-50ml?rcid=2377

YVES SAINT LAURENT All Hours Foundation, $89.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/yves-saint-laurent-all-hours-foundation/v/b65

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $38.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-boi-ing-cakeless-concealer/v/shade-03? 

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $37.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige

Tarte Shape Tape Setting Powder, $48.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-setting-powder/v/default

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $34.
https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-waterproof-liquid-eye-liner-intense-black/I-007364.html?

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara BlackHypnose Mascara, $55.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/lancome-hypnose-mascara-black

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme_Cup, $36.
https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/36169/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/cremesheen-lipstick?#!/shade/Creme_Cup

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $26.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/laneige-lip-sleeping-mask/v/berry-202818

Endota Organics Nurture Moisture Rich Belly Butter, $35.
https://endotaspa.com.au/products/moisture-rich-belly-butter-170ml.html?

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 100ml for $199.
https://www.mecca.com.au/jo-malone-london/peony-blush-suede-cologne/V-035292.html

Unite Texturiza Spray, $36.50.
https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/products/unite-texturiza-spray-233ml 

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo, $23.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eleven-australia/eleven-hydrate-my-hair-moisture-shampoo.html?

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner, $24.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eleven-australia/eleven-hydrate-my-hair-moisture-conditioner.html

Eddie’s Spendy: La Prairie Essence of Skin Caviar Eye Complex, $235. 
https://www.laprairie.com.au/au/eye-complex/95790-00242-72.html

Eddie’s Savey: Malfroy's Gold Honey.
http://www.malfroysgold.com.au/ourproducts.html

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Edwina Bartholomew

Producer: Rachael Hart 

This episode was brought to you by Clinique Smart Clinical MD

