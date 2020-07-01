Jesinta Franklin's Makeup Artist Shares What Works

Today’s guest, Michael Brown, is one of Australia’s top hair and makeup artists, having worked with celebrity clients such as Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, Sofia Richie and Jesinta Franklin to name a few.

In this episode, we take a peek at Michael’s favourite products he uses personally, and the must-have items he always has in his kit.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash, $46. https://bit.ly/3gCQvCw

Olay Retinol24 Night Serum, $41.99. https://bit.ly/2CjWywT

Kora Noni Oil, $32. https://bit.ly/2ZRuQQg

Olay Regenerist Whip, $48.99. https://bit.ly/321oMHT

Aduro LED Mask, $479. https://bit.ly/3eaGtqy

Peppy Co LED Mask, $179. https://bit.ly/2BED0Uk

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish, $106. https://bit.ly/3faR6LB

Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, $72. https://bit.ly/2ADAixE

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, $49. https://bit.ly/3e7ntJF

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Cream Blush, $33. https://bit.ly/31WPHVc

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega, $49. https://bit.ly/3falNAn

Kora Organics Clear Quartz Luminizer, $34.95. https://bit.ly/2Z6kg92

Fenty Beauty Matchstix in Purrrrl, $39. https://bit.ly/2O7fEJv

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner, $37. https://bit.ly/31WoNwI

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir, $41. https://bit.ly/3flgvly

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, $84. https://bit.ly/2O21HfX

Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm, $22. https://bit.ly/2O7kczo

Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub, $31. https://bit.ly/3gGyMKn

Evo Shebangabang Dry Spray Wax, $34. https://bit.ly/2ZKJSaF

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, $36.49 https://bit.ly/2Dd735E

Spendy

YSL Beauty Touche Eclat, $70.https://bit.ly/3iFy3eu

Savey

Ardell Brow Pencil, $9.99. https://bit.ly/2BEFyBS

