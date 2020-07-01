Jesinta Franklin's Makeup Artist Shares What Works

Today’s guest, Michael Brown, is one of Australia’s top hair and makeup artists, having worked with celebrity clients such as Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, Sofia Richie and Jesinta Franklin to name a few.
In this episode, we take a peek at Michael’s favourite products he uses personally, and the must-have items he always has in his kit.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Fresh Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash, $46. https://bit.ly/3gCQvCw
- Olay Retinol24 Night Serum, $41.99. https://bit.ly/2CjWywT
- Kora Noni Oil, $32. https://bit.ly/2ZRuQQg
- Olay Regenerist Whip, $48.99. https://bit.ly/321oMHT
- Aduro LED Mask, $479. https://bit.ly/3eaGtqy
- Peppy Co LED Mask, $179. https://bit.ly/2BED0Uk
- Pat McGrath Skin Fetish, $106. https://bit.ly/3faR6LB
- Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, $72. https://bit.ly/2ADAixE
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, $49. https://bit.ly/3e7ntJF
- Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Cream Blush, $33. https://bit.ly/31WPHVc
- Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega, $49. https://bit.ly/3falNAn
- Kora Organics Clear Quartz Luminizer, $34.95. https://bit.ly/2Z6kg92
- Fenty Beauty Matchstix in Purrrrl, $39. https://bit.ly/2O7fEJv
- Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner, $37. https://bit.ly/31WoNwI
- Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir, $41. https://bit.ly/3flgvly
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk, $84. https://bit.ly/2O21HfX
- Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm, $22. https://bit.ly/2O7kczo
- Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub, $31. https://bit.ly/3gGyMKn
- Evo Shebangabang Dry Spray Wax, $34. https://bit.ly/2ZKJSaF
- Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, $36.49 https://bit.ly/2Dd735E
Spendy
- YSL Beauty Touche Eclat, $70.https://bit.ly/3iFy3eu
Savey
- Ardell Brow Pencil, $9.99. https://bit.ly/2BEFyBS
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Michael Brown
Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges
