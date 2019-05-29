This Interior Designer Uses A Different Mascara For Her Top And Bottom Lashes

you beauty

29 May 2019 · 16 minutes

This Interior Designer Uses A Different Mascara For Her Top And Bottom Lashes
Back
play Episode

Being a designer and CEO of her own company ‘James Said’, Bethany James is constantly on the go and needs to ensure her makeup lasts without the need for touch ups

In this episode she shares with Leigh the old faithful foundation that stays on through her multiple flights and events.

Plus, if you're the kind of girl that constantly ends up with annoying panda eye, Beth has a clever and original mascara trick that will ensure that never happens again.

And in our Spendy Savey segment she shares her failsafe hydrating product that you'll find in any chemist.

All the products mentioned in today’s episode can be found below; 

Elemental Herbology Harmonising Cleanse Oil, $57.

 

https://www.mecca.com.au/elemental-herbology/harmonising-cleanse-oil/I-016667.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhv6loZDA4gIVGAkrCh0oNgOPEAQYASABEgLj7vD_BwE

 

Elemental Herbology Cell Active Facial Moisturiser, $119.

 

https://www.mecca.com.au/elemental-herbology/cell-active-facial-moisturiser/I-013550.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1I66v5DA4gIVFw4rCh0SFQKGEAQYAiABEgLRcvD_BwE

 

Aesop Protective Body Lotion SPF 50, $45.

 

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/undefined/aesop-protective-body-lotion-spf-50.html

 

Revlon ColorStay Foundation, $34.95.

 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/69995/revlon-colorstay-makeup-with-time-release-technology-for-combination-oily-fresh-beige

 

BOBBI BROWN Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $47.

 

https://www.mecca.com.au/bobbi-brown/long-wear-cream-shadow-stick/V-015610.html

 

By Terry Mascara Terrybly, $70. (Top lashes.)

 

https://www.mecca.com.au/by-terry/mascara-terrybly/V-010705.html?cgpath=brands-terry-makeup-eyes-mascara

 

KEVYN AUCOIN The Volume Mascara, $43.

 

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html#start=1

 

MAC Lip Glosses, $34.

 

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13853/309/products/makeup/lips/lip-gloss/tinted-lipglass#/shade/Good_Juju

 

Jo Malone Wild Blueberry Cologne, $98.

 

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/2852/18848/gifts/for-her/wild-bluebell-cologne?&cm_mmc=Paid_Search-_-Google-_-Digital-_-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsMyLipTA4gIVFoePCh2TngjdEAQYASABEgI3ovD_BwE

Natalie Anne Hair Dry Texturising Powder, $30.

 

https://natalieannehaircare.com/collections/frontpage/products/na-s2-undone-perfection-dry-texturising-powder

 

L'ORÉAL PARIS Casting Crème, $15.99.

 

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-casting-creme-gloss-613-iced-mochaccino-1-pack?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-oW5gpbA4gIVQoyPCh1-xA_GEAQYAyABEgJ5uPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Bethany’s Spendy: Jo Malone Bath Oil in Lime Basil and Mandarin, $116.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/4235/10043/the-art-of-gift-giving/bespoke-gifting/lime-basil-mandarin-bath-oil?&cm_mmc=Paid_Search-_-Google-_-Digital-_-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3vuGrpbA4gIVwRuPCh3TywqKEAQYASABEgKUKvD_BwE

Bethany’s Savey: Lucas Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.

 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g

 

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Bethany James 

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode was brought to you by Andalou Naturals

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???