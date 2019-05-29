This Interior Designer Uses A Different Mascara For Her Top And Bottom Lashes

Being a designer and CEO of her own company ‘James Said’, Bethany James is constantly on the go and needs to ensure her makeup lasts without the need for touch ups

In this episode she shares with Leigh the old faithful foundation that stays on through her multiple flights and events.

Plus, if you're the kind of girl that constantly ends up with annoying panda eye, Beth has a clever and original mascara trick that will ensure that never happens again.

And in our Spendy Savey segment she shares her failsafe hydrating product that you'll find in any chemist.

All the products mentioned in today’s episode can be found below;

Elemental Herbology Harmonising Cleanse Oil, $57.

https://www.mecca.com.au/elemental-herbology/harmonising-cleanse-oil/I-016667.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhv6loZDA4gIVGAkrCh0oNgOPEAQYASABEgLj7vD_BwE

Elemental Herbology Cell Active Facial Moisturiser, $119.

https://www.mecca.com.au/elemental-herbology/cell-active-facial-moisturiser/I-013550.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1I66v5DA4gIVFw4rCh0SFQKGEAQYAiABEgLRcvD_BwE

Aesop Protective Body Lotion SPF 50, $45.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/undefined/aesop-protective-body-lotion-spf-50.html

Revlon ColorStay Foundation, $34.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/69995/revlon-colorstay-makeup-with-time-release-technology-for-combination-oily-fresh-beige

BOBBI BROWN Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $47.

https://www.mecca.com.au/bobbi-brown/long-wear-cream-shadow-stick/V-015610.html

By Terry Mascara Terrybly, $70. (Top lashes.)

https://www.mecca.com.au/by-terry/mascara-terrybly/V-010705.html?cgpath=brands-terry-makeup-eyes-mascara

KEVYN AUCOIN The Volume Mascara, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html#start=1

MAC Lip Glosses, $34.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13853/309/products/makeup/lips/lip-gloss/tinted-lipglass#/shade/Good_Juju

Jo Malone Wild Blueberry Cologne, $98.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/2852/18848/gifts/for-her/wild-bluebell-cologne?&cm_mmc=Paid_Search-_-Google-_-Digital-_-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsMyLipTA4gIVFoePCh2TngjdEAQYASABEgI3ovD_BwE

Natalie Anne Hair Dry Texturising Powder, $30.

https://natalieannehaircare.com/collections/frontpage/products/na-s2-undone-perfection-dry-texturising-powder

L'ORÉAL PARIS Casting Crème, $15.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-casting-creme-gloss-613-iced-mochaccino-1-pack?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-oW5gpbA4gIVQoyPCh1-xA_GEAQYAyABEgJ5uPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Bethany’s Spendy: Jo Malone Bath Oil in Lime Basil and Mandarin, $116.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/4235/10043/the-art-of-gift-giving/bespoke-gifting/lime-basil-mandarin-bath-oil?&cm_mmc=Paid_Search-_-Google-_-Digital-_-&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3vuGrpbA4gIVwRuPCh3TywqKEAQYASABEgKUKvD_BwE

Bethany’s Savey: Lucas Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g

