Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

15 hours ago · 21 minutes

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon
Today’s guest is so well known in the Australian media industry that she probably doesn’t need an introduction… but here’s one anyway.

Deborah Hutton started modelling at the age of 16 before becoming Editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly. These days, she’s a brand ambassador, TV host, author and speaker.

In this episode, Deb tells Amy why sun safety is so important to her. Plus, she reveals the skin products she is currently using.

And in Spendy Savey, Deb spills on her fave body cream which will leave your skin shiny and hydrated.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Avène Cleansing Gel, $24.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/avene-cleanance-cleansing-gel-200-ml

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $89.

https://www.mecca.com.au/dermalogica/daily-microfoliant/V-027533.html 

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $152.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/estee-lauder-advanced-night-repair-synchronized-recovery-complex-ii/v/50ml

Estée Lauder Revitalising Supreme+ Night, $140.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/este-lauder-revitalizing-supreme-night-intensive-restorative-creme

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 Sheer Tint, $84.

https://www.davidjones.com/ultra-uv-protective-daily-moisturiser-spf30-sheer-tint-20176974

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Makeup, $59.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/estee-lauder/estee-lauder-double-wear-makeup.html

NARS Blush in Orgasm, $48.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/blush/V-000376.html

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat, $70.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/58195/ysl-touche-eclat-no-1-original?rcid=788

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $35.

https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-waterproof-liquid-eye-liner/V-007364.html

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $45.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html

Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Rose Tea, $53.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/estee-lauder-pure-color-envy-sculpting-lipstick/v/rose-tea-441

Lucas Papaw Ointment, $5.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/lucas-papaw-ointment-25-g

Kiehl’s Crème de Corps, $79.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kiehls/kiehl-s-creme-de-corps-500ml-with-pump.html

ModelCo Tan Airbrush In A Can, $25.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/79088/modelco-tan-airbrush-in-a-can-180g

Floris London Fleur EDT, $185.95.

https://www.cosmeticsnow.com.au/iteminfo/floris-fleur-eau-de-toilette-spray-100ml

Kerastase Hair Products,

https://www.kerastase.com.au/

Ava Haircare,

https://www.avahaircare.com/

Oribe Supershine Moisturising Cream, $78.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-supershine-moisturizing-cream.html

Spendy: SK-II Signs Eye Mask, $140.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sk-ii-sk-ii-signs-eye-mask/v/sk-ii-signs-eye-mask

Savey: Nivea Express Hydration Body Lotion, $7.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nivea-express-hydration-body-lotion-400-ml

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Deb Hutton

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Revitalift Laser from L'Oreal Paris, the experts in anti-ageing skincare.

