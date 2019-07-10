Trash To Treasured Found The Best Foundation For Darker Skin Tones Under $15

Tina Abeysekara is the affordable style expert behind cult bargain shopping Instagram account Trash To Treasured.

She literally spends her days hunting down fashion items under $150 (the dream job, eh?), but does Tina’s bargain philosophy apply when it comes to her beauty routine?

In this episode of You Beauty, Tina shares with Amy the one foundation she's finally found to match her darker skin tone, that also happens to cost less than $15.

Plus, she explains her favourite day moisturiser is made from… deer milk?!

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Tina reveals the cheap as chips product that saved her right before her wedding day.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Face Halo 3pk, $30.

Sukin Foaming Facial Cleanser, $10.95.

Skinstitut Glycolic Scrub 14%, $49.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.

Skinstitut Moisture Defence - Normal Skin, $49.

KOTIA Hydrating Day Cream SPF 15, $59.99.

MECCA COSMETICA To Save Face Superscreen SPF 50+, $40.

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Liquid Foundation, $13.99.

Flower Light Illusion Full Coverage Concealer, $9.99.

Koji Dolly Wink Liquid Eyeliner, $15.95.

L'Oreal Paradise Mascara , $24.95.

NYX Intense Butter Gloss in Chocolate Crepe, $6.

MAC Viva Glam Lipstick in V, $25.20.

Nivea Body Rich Firming Q10 Plus Vitamin C Body Lotion, $9.99.

The Body Shop Vanilla Eau De Toilette, from $20.

Tina’s Spendy: Bhave Smoothe Keratin Treatment (price dependant on where you go).

Tina’s Savey: Spot Medic Individual Adhesive Hydrocolloid Masks For Pimples 36 Pack, $9.99.

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Tina Abeysekara

Producer: Rachael Hart

