Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

Do you have acne? Have you tried everything but nothing seems to work?

Today’s guest is Daisy Jing. When she was in the 3rd grade she developed the type of acne that makes you feel really insecure.

She tried everything to make it go away... peroxides, sulfurs, antibiotics. When nothing helped, she founded a Banish, a company which makes natural skincare products that fade acne scarring and help restore confidence of those who have it.

In this episode of You Beauty, Daisy shares her natural skincare regime, using products that are kind to her face and why she’s a big fan of microneedling.

Plus, she gives us her tips on which makeup products won’t cause you to break out.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her fave body washes that will leave you smelling fab for hours.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Banish Kit, $143.58

https://banish.com/products/banish-kit-2-0

Banish Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $56.56

https://banish.com/products/pumpkin-enzyme-mask

Banish Vitamin C Beauty Elixir, $27.56

https://banish.com/products/vitamin-c-beauty-elixir

Banish Activated Charcoal Clay Masque, $42.06

https://banish.com/products/activated-charcoal-clay-masque

IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair

EltaMD Sunscreen, USD $59.99

https://www.amazon.com.au/EltaMD-Clear-Tinted-Broad-Spectrum-Sunscreen/dp/B00ZPWR0N8

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Protect Lotion SPF 30, USD $23

https://bit.ly/37bKI2q

RMK Foundation, $47.95

https://buy.cosmeticsnow.com.au/s/rmk-foundation

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, $54

https://bit.ly/38ocwBa

MAC Cosmetics Lustre Lipstick in Cockney, $30

https://bit.ly/2NHMrVP

BUXOM Cosmetics Power-full Plump Lip Balm, USD $25

https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/powerplump-lip-balm-P420163

Creed Spring Flower, $369

https://www.myer.com.au/p/spring-flower-561560140

Spendy: Antica Farmacista Hand Soap in Orange Blossom, $39.95

https://bit.ly/2RacGpZ

Savey: Victoria Secret Body Washes, $15.94

https://bit.ly/2TArNKZ

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Daisy Jing

Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/