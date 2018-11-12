Concealer vs Under-eye Corrector & Which Facial Is Best

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.
https://mamamia.com.au/what-is-microdermabrasion-facials/
Dark circles can happen to anyone, but what's the best way to cover them?
Kelly and Leigh share the difference between concealer and correctors.
Plus is there really a specific facial treatment to use on different skin concerns?
And in our Spendy/ Savey segment Leigh shares the the lush sunscreen she won't go to the beach without.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Kelly McCarren
Producer: Rachael Hart
