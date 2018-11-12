Concealer vs Under-eye Corrector & Which Facial Is Best

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://mamamia.com.au/what-is-microdermabrasion-facials/

Dark circles can happen to anyone, but what's the best way to cover them?

Kelly and Leigh share the difference between concealer and correctors.

Plus is there really a specific facial treatment to use on different skin concerns?

And in our Spendy/ Savey segment Leigh shares the the lush sunscreen she won't go to the beach without.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/