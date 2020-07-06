How To Nail A Bold Lip, Without Getting It Everywhere

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly tackle the task of perfecting a bold lip, including keeping it ON your lips and stopping it from ending up on your teeth and your entire face!

Plus, Leigh answers a question lots of beauty lovers have; is it better to use products all from the same brand, or is it okay to mix and match?

And in Spendy Savey, if you’re blond, Kelly has the answer for keeping those pesky brass tones out of your luscious locks!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Shop My Stash

Kelly - Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $12.49. https://bit.ly/2W1Q4ty

Leigh - 111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Booster, $177. https://bit.ly/3efrewL

Spendy

Kelly - Dior Lip Glow Oil, $52. https://bit.ly/3eh8dtE

Leigh - Drunk Elephant E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water, $45. https://bit.ly/2BVch5U

Savey

Kelly - Fudge Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo, $14. https://bit.ly/2ZNwzGc

Leigh - CARMEX Pineapple Mint Lip Balm, $5.99. https://bit.ly/3ej3zeK

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Hannah Bowman

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/