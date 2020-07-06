Search

How To Nail A Bold Lip, Without Getting It Everywhere

you beauty

2 days ago

How To Nail A Bold Lip, Without Getting It Everywhere
play Episode

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly tackle the task of perfecting a bold lip, including keeping it ON your lips and stopping it from ending up on your teeth and your entire face!  

Plus, Leigh answers a question lots of beauty lovers have; is it better to use products all from the same brand, or is it okay to mix and match?

And in Spendy Savey, if you’re blond, Kelly has the answer for keeping those pesky brass tones out of your luscious locks! 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Shop My Stash 

Spendy

Savey

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Hannah Bowman 

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

