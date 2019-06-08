BONUS: Finding The Perfect Colour Match

Surprise! We're in your ears again for another bonus episode and this time, we're talking colour matching.



What is the right way to test out a new foundation?

In this episode Leigh shares the correct lighting to be in and even which part of your face you should be testing your foundation to make sure you get a perfect match.



Plus as the seasons change, we tend to change our hair colour with it. But does a drastic change in our hair mean we have to change our makeup too? Or is there an easier way to not looking washed out.

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia.

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

