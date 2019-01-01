Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

Old school beauty rules dictate that you should be washing your face morning and night. But is it possible to cleanse your face too much? Kelly and Leigh discuss.

Plus, the girls share everything you need to know about the best ways to care for dry and cracked feet during and after pregnancy.

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly reveals her fave new boujee hair dryer that tames her mane in under five minutes.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

DUIT Foot & Heel Balm Plus, $16.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/87236/duit-foot-heel-balm-plus-110g

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $152.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/advanced-night-repair-synchronized-recovery-complex-ii-182363950-182364490?size=50ml

Leigh Spendy: Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Brightening Treatment, $118.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/estee-lauder/estee-lauder-perfectionist-pro-rapid-brightening-treatment-30ml.html

Kelly Spendy: VS Sassoon Digital Sensor Hair Dryer, $249.95.

https://www.vssassoon.com.au/women/products/dryers/digital-sensor-dryer

Leigh Savey: Saturday Skin Cotton Cloud Power Mask, $11.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/saturday-skin-cotton-cloud-probiotic-power-mask/v/25ml

Kelly Savey: No Pong All-Natural Anti-Odourant, $8.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-deodorant/865390/no-pong-all-natural-anti-odourant.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by the new Manicare NOVA FIT Face Massager.