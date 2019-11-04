We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

In case you missed it, Christmas is coming and it’s bringing all the Christmas beauty advent calendars with it!
On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly share the very best spendy and savey Christmas beauty advent calendars on the market. Plus, Amy explains what the heck an ‘essence’ actually is and whether you need one in your routine.
And in our Spendy savey segment, Amy shares the $7 matte liquid lipsticks you can get from Woolies.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, $100.
https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-au/gifts/beauty-advent-calendars/dream-big-this-christmas-beauty-advent-calendar/p/p003401
L'occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $99.
https://au.loccitane.com/christmas-advent-calendars,23,1,96749,1424319.htm
Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar, $295.
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-moon-beauty-advent-calendar
lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2019, $145 (sold out)
https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/beauty-box/lookfantastic-advent-calendar-2019/11194782.html
Myer Little Box of Beauty Gold Limited Edition Advent Calendar, $89.
https://www.myer.com.au/p/myer-beauty-little-box-of-beauty-%E2%80%93-gold-limited-edition-valued-over-285-
SEPHORA COLLECTION Frosted Party Advent Calendar, $80.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-frosted-party-advent-calendar/v/default
The Beauty Advent Calendar 2019, $235.
https://thebeautyadventcalendar.com/shop-now/the-beauty-advent-calendar
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $40.
https://www.priceline.com.au/nyx-professional-makeup-sugar-trip-24-days-of-beauty-advent-calendar-1-kit
DIPTYQUE Advent Calendar, $612.
https://www.mecca.com.au/diptyque/advent-calendar/I-040266.html
Amy’s Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks in Glowing Jen and Red Hot Susan, $57 each.
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/hot-lips-2-glowing-jen-lipstick
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/hot-lips-2-red-hot-susan-lipstick
Kelly’s Spendy: Nars Kabuki Ita Brush, $84.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/kabuki-ita-brush/I-018254.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-brushes
Amy’s Savey: Mud Pure Matt Liquid Lipstick, $7.
https://www.mudmakeupdesign.com.au/lips
Kelly’s Savey: La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39.
https://unepiece.com/collections/self-tanning/products/la-beach-express-tanning-foam-deep-bronze?variant=30329289834559
CREDITS
