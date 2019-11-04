We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

In case you missed it, Christmas is coming and it’s bringing all the Christmas beauty advent calendars with it!

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly share the very best spendy and savey Christmas beauty advent calendars on the market. Plus, Amy explains what the heck an ‘essence’ actually is and whether you need one in your routine.

And in our Spendy savey segment, Amy shares the $7 matte liquid lipsticks you can get from Woolies.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, $100.

L'occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $99.

Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar, $295.

lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2019, $145 (sold out)

Myer Little Box of Beauty Gold Limited Edition Advent Calendar, $89.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Frosted Party Advent Calendar, $80.

The Beauty Advent Calendar 2019, $235.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $40.

DIPTYQUE Advent Calendar, $612.

Amy’s Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks in Glowing Jen and Red Hot Susan, $57 each.

Kelly’s Spendy: Nars Kabuki Ita Brush, $84.

Amy’s Savey: Mud Pure Matt Liquid Lipstick, $7.

Kelly’s Savey: La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39.

