We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

you beauty

04 Nov 2019 · 19 minutes

In case you missed it, Christmas is coming and it’s bringing all the Christmas beauty advent calendars with it!

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly share the very best spendy and savey Christmas beauty advent calendars on the market. Plus, Amy explains what the heck an ‘essence’ actually is and whether you need one in your routine.

And in our Spendy savey segment, Amy shares the $7 matte liquid lipsticks you can get from Woolies.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, $100.

https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-au/gifts/beauty-advent-calendars/dream-big-this-christmas-beauty-advent-calendar/p/p003401

L'occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $99.

https://au.loccitane.com/christmas-advent-calendars,23,1,96749,1424319.htm

Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar, $295.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-moon-beauty-advent-calendar

lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2019, $145 (sold out)

https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/beauty-box/lookfantastic-advent-calendar-2019/11194782.html

Myer Little Box of Beauty Gold Limited Edition Advent Calendar, $89.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/myer-beauty-little-box-of-beauty-%E2%80%93-gold-limited-edition-valued-over-285-

SEPHORA COLLECTION Frosted Party Advent Calendar, $80.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-frosted-party-advent-calendar/v/default

The Beauty Advent Calendar 2019, $235.

https://thebeautyadventcalendar.com/shop-now/the-beauty-advent-calendar 

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, $40.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nyx-professional-makeup-sugar-trip-24-days-of-beauty-advent-calendar-1-kit

DIPTYQUE Advent Calendar, $612.

https://www.mecca.com.au/diptyque/advent-calendar/I-040266.html

Amy’s Spendy: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks in Glowing Jen and Red Hot Susan, $57 each.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/hot-lips-2-glowing-jen-lipstick

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/hot-lips-2-red-hot-susan-lipstick

Kelly’s Spendy: Nars Kabuki Ita Brush, $84.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/kabuki-ita-brush/I-018254.html?cgpath=brands-nars-makeup-brushes

Amy’s Savey: Mud Pure Matt Liquid Lipstick, $7.

https://www.mudmakeupdesign.com.au/lips

Kelly’s Savey: La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39.

https://unepiece.com/collections/self-tanning/products/la-beach-express-tanning-foam-deep-bronze?variant=30329289834559

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

This episode was brought to you by SunSense Sunscreens

