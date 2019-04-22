Does Liquid Chlorophyll Actually Have Any Health Benefits?

What Is Liquid Chlorophyll? If you've seen someone in your office drinking a dark green water lately and thought WTF!?, Kelly and Leigh look into what the heck it is and if, in fact, it has any health benefits...

Plus Kelly's favourite day has come, thanks to a listener question. She recommends her favourite eye shadow palettes for beginners.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Leigh shares a rinse out, 3 minute hair treatment that makes hair so soft and is under $30 bucks. Winner!

You can find all the products from today's episode here:

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder in Berry Flavour, $65.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2foT

Huda Beauty Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $95.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/huda-beauty-nude-eyeshadow-palette/v/default

McoBeauty Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Burgundy/Nudes, $15.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816091/mcobeauty-eyeshadow-palette-burgundy-nude

Maybelline The City Mini Palette Rooftop in Bronzes, $9.99.

https://www.ulta.com/city-mini-palette-rooftop-bronzes?productId=xlsImpprod16211195

Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Collection is not available in Australia, try the Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eye Shadow Palette, $75, instead.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2fnt

Urban Decay Naked Heat Petite Eyeshadow Palette, $47.

https://www.mecca.com.au/urban-decay/naked-heat-petite-eyeshadow-palette/I-031940.html

BareMinerals GEN NUDE Eyeshadow Palette, $44.

https://www.mecca.com.au/bareminerals/gen-nude-eyeshadow-palette/V-032360.html?cgpath=brands-barees-makeup-eyes

Tarte Tartelette Tease Palette, $29.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-tartelette-tease-palette/v/default

Zoeva Cocoa Blend Eyeshadow Travel Palette, $18.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2fqv

Kelly’s Spendy: Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut and Fig Hair Masque, $64.90.



https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/coco-and-eve/coco-and-eve-super-nourishing-coconut-and-fig-hair-masque.html

Leigh’s Spendy: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask, $36.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fresh-vitamin-nectar-vibrancy-boosting-face-mask-100-ml/v/30ml

Kelly’s Savey: Marc Anthony Strengthening Grow Long Rapid Grow Caffeine Leave In Conditioner, $18.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/marc-anthony-strengthening-grow-long-rapid-grow-caffeine-leave-in-250-ml

Leigh’s Savey: ELEVEN 3 Minute Repair Rinse Out Treatment, $26.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eleven-australia/eleven-3-minute-repair-rinse-out-treatment.html

