How A Celebrity Chef Keeps Her Skin Clean In The Kitchen

If you've ever watched Masterchef or Family Food Fight on the telly, chances are you've seen professional chef Anna Polyviou and her signature bright pink mohawk.

In this episode of You Beauty, Anna shares how she keeps her skin clean and glowy, even when she's cooking in a hot kitchen all day.

Plus, while Anna told Amy she’s not really into makeup, she does love one particularly bougie concealer.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Anna gave us the cheap pharmacy shampoo that has completely changed her hair.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel , $58,.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5XxN

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $86.50.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5XxO

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque, $66.50.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5Xzc

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Booster, $94.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5XxR

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, $89.50.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5Xzf

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $54.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13847/1231/products/makeup/face/foundation/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15-foundation

Chanel Longwear Concealer, $60.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/le-correcteur-de-chanel-548710570

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion, $26.50.

https://www.amazon.com.au/LOreal-Paris-Sublime-Self-Tanning-Natural/dp/B000YA3HVK/ref=asc_df_B000YA3HVK/?

Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum 100Ml, $175.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5Xzn

Anna’s Spendy: Chanel Allure Eau De Parfum Spray 100Ml, $240.

https://shopstyle.it/l/5Xzr

Anna’s Savey: Hair Recipe Honey & Apricot Moisturise Shampoo and Conditioner, $19.99.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/804992/hair-recipe-shampoo-apricot

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/805072/hair-recipe-conditioner-honey-apricot

CREDITS:

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Anna Polyviou

Producer: Rachael Hart

