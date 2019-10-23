Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

you beauty

23 Oct 2019 · 25 minutes

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out
Back
play Episode

If you know the cult inner wellness brand The Beauty Chef, then you know Carla Oates.

Carla founded The Beauty Chef and began creating her extensive range of collagen powders, beauty elixirs and gut health products 10 years ago when her own frustrations with eczema and skin allergies prompted her to find a solution.

In this episode of You Beauty, Carla shares with Amy how her ‘beauty from within’ philosophy translates to the products she uses on her face, hair and body. Plus, the entrepreneur and author recommends her favourite natural makeup brands.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Carla gives us the recipe for her go-to at-home face mask.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

The Beauty Chef Probiotic Skin Refiner, $69.

https://thebeautychef.com/products/probiotic-skin-refiner-100ml

Sodashi Rejuvenating Face and Neck Moisturiser, $147.

https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/rejuvenating-face-neck-moisturiser/

Ere Perez Arnica Concealer, $36.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-bb-cream/960963/ere-perez-arnica-concealer-honey.html

Ere Perez Jojoba Eye Pencil, $26.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/1126941/ere-perez-jojoba-eye-pencil-black.html

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask, $40.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/bite-beauty-agave-lip-mask/v/champagne

Coconut Oil.

Sodashi Serenity Body Oil, $69.

https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/serenity-body-oil/

Carla’s Spendy: Regular Facial with Nicole Manning at ONDA.

https://ondabeauty.com.au/

Carla’s Savey: Home-made Papaya and Yogurt face Mask.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark 

With thanks to: Carla Oates

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Manicare Sonic Mini

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???