you beauty

17 Jun 2019 · 21 minutes

Can Your Skin Really Get Used To Skincare Products?
You might’ve heard rumours your skin can ‘get used’ to skincare products, but is that actually true?

On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh and Kelly settle the debate once and for all, going through exactly how your products can affect and change your skin.

Plus, Leigh gives us the ultimate guide to serums - what they are, what they can do for your skin and whether they’re as magical as everyone says they are.

And, in our spendy savey segment, Leigh shares the budget-friendly hair mask that could help your hair grow.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Kelly’s Spendy: This Works Morning Expert Vitamin C Power Mask, $77.
https://www.mecca.com.au/this-works/morning-expert-vitamin-c-power-mask/I-037319.html

Kelly’s Savey: Revlon Photoready Insta Sculpt Duo, $22.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/89526/revlon-photoready-insta-sculpt-duo-001-light-medium

Leigh’s Spendy: Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle! EyeShadow Palette, $80.
https://www.esteelauder.com.au/product/636/65063/product-catalog/makeup/eyes/eyeshadows/oh-naturelle-eyeshadow-palette/by-violette

Leigh’s Savey: Frank Body Go Longer Hair Mask, $16.95.
https://www.frankbody.com/au/products/caffeinated-hair-mask/

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too.

